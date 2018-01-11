Two men caught on camera breaking into Clackamas Co. couple's home

Surveillance image of both of the suspects breaking into Adam Davis' home (Courtesy: Adam Davis)

A trip to the movies ended with a Clackamas County couple coming home to find their front door smashed in and some of their belongings missing.

Adam Davis says on Dec.30, he and his wife decided they would go on a rare outing to see the new "Star Wars" movie. Davis says they got partway through the movie when they got a call from their son saying someone had apparently broke into their home.

Davis' son called Clackamas County deputies, and by the time Davis and his wife got home deputies were already there investigating.

In talking with the sheriff's office, Davis said he had security cameras. When he went and pulled the footage they got a clear picture of what happened.

In the video, Davis and his wife can be seen leaving in a red pickup truck, and then minutes later another car pulls into the driveway. A man gets out and walks up to the front door. He knocks, rings the door bell, and peers through the front window. He is seen retreating to the car several times.

"They were either watching us or, you know, it's not that coincidental we pulled out, they pulled in," Davis said.

At one point the suspect and another man try to pry the front door open. When that doesn't work, the man kicks at the door several times until it opens.

"It makes you angry, it makes you angry," Davis said. "You work hard your whole life, to have somebody come and just take every thing you work for, you know, it is not a good feeling."

The other guy seen in the video goes inside and emerges a few minutes later with a handful of stuff.

"They obviously knew what they were doing," Davis said. "The guy had a tool with him, covering his hands with his coat when he was touching my doors."

Davis says he wants to see justice served for this break-in.

"I don't want to see this happen to somebody else, they need to be caught," said Davis.

Anyone with information in the case or recognizes who those two men are is asked to call Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.