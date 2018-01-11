Gov. Brown on offshore drilling proposal: ‘We are outraged’

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is speaking out on behalf of Oregon's coastal communities.

She was a guest on Anderson Cooper 360, responding to President Trump's executive order to dramatically expand the country's offshore drilling for oil and gas. It is something that will affect every coastal state, with the exception of Florida.

That is because Florida's Republican governor, Rick Scott, opposed the decision and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke quickly reversed it for Florida.

Oregon's governor, a Democrat, wants to know why the Trump admin. plans to drop Florida from offshore oil drilling plan, while her state remains: "We are outraged. This is absolutely unacceptable" pic.twitter.com/3PsKeWDhTc — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 11, 2018

The move left other states hanging and Democrats wondering if it had anything to do with Scott's possible run for Senate later this year.

"So my question is to Secretary Zinke, why is this OK for Florida, and not for Oregon. In what universe is this OK?” Brown said.

When asked if it was about electoral politics, Brown responded, “Absolutely. I mean, what can I think otherwise? Is it about the governor wanting to run for the U.S. Senate or is it about President Trump wanting to protect Mar-a-Lago? I don't know the answer to that because Secretary Zinke has not returned my calls.”

Brown went on to say coastal governors did not have a clue the move was coming.

“We are outraged,” she said. “This is absolutely unacceptable.”

Zinke said his decision to exempt Florida was because its coasts are unique and high tourist attractions.

Brown said that also applies to Oregon, especially since tourism is key in revitalizing coastal communities still struggling from the recession.

