Veteran suing clinic after therapy dog was seriously burned during emergency surgery

A Portland father says his two-year-old daughter was poked by a hypodermic needle while riding a MAX train.More >
A Portland father says his two-year-old daughter was poked by a hypodermic needle while riding a MAX train.More >
Residents in one Houston, Texas building are thrilled that a noisy bar they've wanted gone for years is closing.More >
Residents in one Houston, Texas building are thrilled that a noisy bar they've wanted gone for years is closing.More >
A report shows two dogs died and one was injured after they went in for grooming appointments at a PetSmart in New Jersey.More >
A report shows two dogs died and one was injured after they went in for grooming appointments at a PetSmart in New Jersey.More >
APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...More >
APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.More >
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.More >
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.More >
A local army veteran suffering from PTSD said his therapy dog suffered from serious fourth-degree burns after an emergency surgery went horribly wrong.More >
A local army veteran suffering from PTSD said his therapy dog suffered from serious fourth-degree burns after an emergency surgery went horribly wrong.More >
A trip to the movies ended with a Clackamas County couple coming home to find their front door smashed in and some of their belongings missing.More >
A trip to the movies ended with a Clackamas County couple coming home to find their front door smashed in and some of their belongings missing.More >
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is speaking out on behalf of Oregon's coastal communities.More >
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is speaking out on behalf of Oregon's coastal communities.More >
Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, are on the hunt for a skier. A viral video shows the skier being pulled down the street by a car.More >
Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, are on the hunt for a skier. A viral video shows the skier being pulled down the street by a car.More >
DC government is promoting a daily anti-HIV pill with a campaign that’s getting lots of online attention.More >
DC government is promoting a daily anti-HIV pill with a campaign that’s getting lots of online attention.More >