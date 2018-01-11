Clark Co. deputies searching for driver who ran over Vancouver gas station employee

Deputies in Clark County are looking for a hit and run suspect who struck a gas station employee last week in Vancouver.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in finding a male driver who fled an incident that happened Friday evening.

Deputies said a man hit and ran over a female employee with his vehicle at the Fred Meyer gas station located at 7700 Northeast Highway 99.

The driver did not stop and check on the woman, instead he fled the scene.

Surveillance images show the suspect and his vehicle, but the license plate is unreadable.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Deputy Chris Nicholls at Chris.Nicholls@Clark.Wa.Gov.

No information on the condition of the female employee was released by deputies.

