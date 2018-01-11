Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, Jan. 11

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, Jan. 11.
Knot Bad crochet is keeping Portland weird with quirky cute creations that have taken the internet by storm. You can access all the patterns here.
Portland-based band, Blitzen Trapper is out with a new music video for the hit song, "Dance with Me” and if you pay close attention, you will spot MORE’s Molly Riehl. Watch the full video on YouTube.
MORE got an inside look at the studio of North Drinkware, known for its Oregonian designs. Take a look at its products at NorthDrinkware.com.
A report shows two dogs died and one was injured after they went in for grooming appointments at a PetSmart in New Jersey.More >
Residents in one Houston, Texas building are thrilled that a noisy bar they've wanted gone for years is closing.More >
The University of Maryland Medical Center is investigating how a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and hospital socks, at a bus stop at night.More >
A Gresham father says his two-year-old daughter was poked by a hypodermic needle while riding a MAX train.More >
A trip to the movies ended with a Clackamas County couple coming home to find their front door smashed in and some of their belongings missing.More >
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >
A local army veteran suffering from PTSD said his therapy dog suffered from serious fourth-degree burns after an emergency surgery went horribly wrong.More >
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is speaking out on behalf of Oregon's coastal communities.More >
A homework assignment asked fourth-graders at a private school in Wauwatosa to argue why slavery was a good thing.More >
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >
