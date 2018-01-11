Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, Jan. 11 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, Jan. 11

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, Jan. 11. 

Knot Bad crochet is keeping Portland weird with quirky cute creations that have taken the internet by storm. You can access all the patterns here.

Portland-based band, Blitzen Trapper is out with a new music video for the hit song, "Dance with Me” and if you pay close attention, you will spot MORE’s Molly Riehl. Watch the full video on YouTube

MORE got an inside look at the studio of North Drinkware, known for its Oregonian designs. Take a look at its products at NorthDrinkware.com

