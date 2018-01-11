Seahawks will face Raiders in 1st NFL game at new London stadium

The Seattle Seahawks will be crossing the Atlantic Ocean for the first time for the upcoming 2018 NFL season.

The Oakland Raiders will host the Seahawks in the first NFL game at the new London stadium of English Premier League club Tottenham.

The game will be played in week six of the season on Oct. 14.

Tottenham, the Premier League runner-up last season, is building a new 60,000-plus capacity venue on the site of the White Hart Lane stadium that was recently demolished.

For the first time, we embark on a journey across the pond ???? pic.twitter.com/6ndlYsMLlU — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 11, 2018

@Seahawks head to London next year to play the Raiders (Week 6). #12s, the weather will be the same, but instead of coffee we’ll drink tea. pic.twitter.com/40hPIMcj4U — Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) January 11, 2018

There will be three consecutive weeks of matches in London. The other two will take place at Wembley Stadium, English soccer's national stadium, on Oct. 21 or 28.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Tennessee Titans will take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Since regular-season games were first played in London in 2007, 21 have been played in the British capital featuring 26 different teams.

