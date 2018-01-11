Seahawks will face Raiders in 1st NFL game at new London stadium - KPTV - FOX 12

Seahawks will face Raiders in 1st NFL game at new London stadium

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
LONDON (AP) -

The Seattle Seahawks will be crossing the Atlantic Ocean for the first time for the upcoming 2018 NFL season.

The Oakland Raiders will host the Seahawks in the first NFL game at the new London stadium of English Premier League club Tottenham.

The game will be played in week six of the season on Oct. 14.

Tottenham, the Premier League runner-up last season, is building a new 60,000-plus capacity venue on the site of the White Hart Lane stadium that was recently demolished.

There will be three consecutive weeks of matches in London. The other two will take place at Wembley Stadium, English soccer's national stadium, on Oct. 21 or 28.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Tennessee Titans will take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Since regular-season games were first played in London in 2007, 21 have been played in the British capital featuring 26 different teams.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.