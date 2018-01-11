On the Go with Joe at Old Russian New Year - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Old Russian New Year

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

In Russia, the start of the new year was Jan. 14 until 1918.

To mark the old tradition, a celebratory show will take place at Portland’s Star Theater Saturday.

The Old Russian New Year show is in its 12th year and for 2018 has a tropical theme.

The show will feature live music, including CHERVONA - "Best Eastern Europe Party Band in Pacific NW.”

Tickets are $22 in advance and $28 to $30 at the door.

Learn more about the show at StarTheaterPortland.com

