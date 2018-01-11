Newport police arrest former janitor after overnight school break-in

Police in Newport arrested a Toledo man who they say used a master key to break into Newport High School and steal several items.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary at the school located at 322 NE Eads St Tuesday.

Surveillance images from the school showed a man enter the school shortly after midnight then go through several parts of the school, using a key to get into locked areas.

The security video then showed the man leave the building with items from the areas of the school, including cash from a school concession stand.

Employees at the school helped police identify the suspect in the videos as Jacob Allen Hineline, who had formerly been a janitor at the school employed by Sodexo.

Officers from Newport, along with an investigator from Toledo, found Hineline at a home in Toledo and took him into custody.

Investigators learned Hineline was given a master key for the school in Newport while employed by Sodexo, which he still had and used to enter the building.

The officers found stolen items and the master key, and they also determined Hineline was responsible for a break-in at Taft High School in Lincoln City just after midnight Wednesday.

Hineline was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree trespassing and first-degree theft from both incidents. He also faces a charge of unlawful possession of prescription drugs stemming from the Newport burglary.

