Lockout lifted at Washington Co. elementary school, rec center

An elementary school and rec center were on lockout Thursday due to Washington County responding to a nearby incident.

The Garden Home Rec Center and Montclair Elementary were both put on lockout shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Deputies told FOX 12 this was in response to an incident in the 7400 block of Southwest Alma Way.

The suspect in that incident was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.