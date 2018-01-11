Lockout lifted at Washington Co. elementary school, rec center - KPTV - FOX 12

Lockout lifted at Washington Co. elementary school, rec center

An elementary school and rec center were on lockout Thursday due to Washington County responding to a nearby incident.

The Garden Home Rec Center and Montclair Elementary were both put on lockout shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Deputies told FOX 12 this was in response to an incident in the 7400 block of Southwest Alma Way.

The suspect in that incident was taken into custody without incident.

