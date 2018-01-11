Police: Teen with knife arrested after robbing Longview store - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Teen with knife arrested after robbing Longview store

LONGVIEW, WA

Longview police arrested a 17-year-old armed with a knife who they say robbed a convenience store Thursday morning.

The robbery happened around 8:40 a.m. at 20th Avenue Grocery. The incident forced nearby St. Helens Elementary School to go on a brief lockdown.

Police said the suspect showed a knife to a clerk after the clerk refused to sell the teenager cigarettes.

The teen then took off from the scene, but police tracked the suspect down with the assistance of a Clark County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.

The teen was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of robbery.

Officers said no one was injured in this incident.

