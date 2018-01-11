Deputies searching for knife-wielding bank robber in Raleigh Hills area

Deputies are searching for a man armed with a knife who robbed a bank in the Raleigh Hills area on Thursday morning.

Washington County deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at Wells Fargo on the 6700 block of Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway at 10:03 a.m.

Witnesses said a man entered the bank and demanded money while brandishing a knife. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and searched the area, but a suspect was not found.

The suspect is described as a Latino man, 5 feet 4 inches tall and wearing a black Oregon State Beavers sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head.

Investigators said surveillance images were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Washington County Sheriff's Office detectives at 503-846-2500.

