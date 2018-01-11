Jessica Chastain, Aaron Sorkin talk to MORE about 'Molly's Game'

Oscar-winning writer Aaron Sorkin makes his directorial debut in the Golden Globe-nominated film "Molly's Game," which tells the real-life story about a woman and her role in high stakes poker games.

Aaron, known for his snappy screenplays including “A Few Good Men,” brings back his signature style in “Molly’s Game.”

Molly Bloom is played by Jessica Chastain, known for starring in movies like “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Martian.”

MORE’s Molly Riehl talked to Jessica and Aaron about “Molly’s Game.”

Jessica and Aaron are both big names in Hollywood already, but “Molly’s Game” marked firsts for the two: the film is Aaron’s directing debut and the first time he and Jessica have worked together.

“Molly’s Game” is in theaters now and is getting plenty of Oscar buzz.

MORE’s executive producer ranked the film as one of the top three films from 2017 that’s she’s seen.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.