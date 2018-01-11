Second man in southern Oregon claims seven-figure Powerball prize

In the span of a week, two Powerball players in southern Oregon won seven-figure jackpots.

The Oregon Lottery announced Thursday that Reggie Pearne of Jacksonville has claimed his $1 million prize.

Pearne matched five numbers, only missing the Powerball, for the Jan. 3 drawing. He purchased his ticket from the J’Ville Tavern in Jacksonville.

Pearne had won $4 by matching the Poweball number in a drawing only a few days earlier on the same ticket, and he thought that was pretty lucky.

"I bought the ticket for multiple drawings," Pearne said of his quick pick ticket with three sets of numbers. "I would say it was a pretty lucky ticket. If I could have just matched both the Powerball number and the other numbers, well I would have been very lucky."

The jackpot on Jan. 3 was $460 million.

Pearne’s prize was only the second-largest Powerball prize won in southern Oregon over the last month.

Ronald Ceci of Grants Pass won $2 million in the Dec. 30 drawing by matching five numbers with a Power Play option. His ticket was purchased in Merlin.

A $559 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in New Hampshire for the Jan. 6 drawing.

