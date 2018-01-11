Local drinkware company enjoys mountain success with popular pint glasses

North Drinkware started as all companies do: with an idea. But it hit the glassware market with a big following in a little amount of time.

Launched with a Kickstarter campaign in 2015, North Drinkware had an original goal to raise $15,000.

By the end of the donation period though, it received more than $500,000 for the business.

Now, the company is working away to met demand from a huge customer base for its glasses.

MORE’s Molly Riehl got an inside look at the studio of North Drinkware.

I’ve been obsessed with @northdrinkware ever since the #Kickstarter launched a couple years ago. Yesterday, I got to see how these Oregon pints are made. We’re giving you a glimpse this morning on @MoreGDO ?????? pic.twitter.com/d7K8p3wriG — Molly Riehl (@MollyRiehl) January 11, 2018

Currently, the company produces glasses inspired by mountains in five states: Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado and Vermont.

Take a look at its products at NorthDrinkware.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.