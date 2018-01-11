Local drinkware company enjoys mountain success with popular pin - KPTV - FOX 12


Local drinkware company enjoys mountain success with popular pint glasses

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

North Drinkware started as all companies do: with an idea. But it hit the glassware market with a big following in a little amount of time. 

Launched with a Kickstarter campaign in 2015, North Drinkware had an original goal to raise $15,000. 

By the end of the donation period though, it received more than $500,000 for the business. 

Now, the company is working away to met demand from a huge customer base for its glasses. 

MORE’s Molly Riehl  got an inside look at the studio of North Drinkware.  

Currently, the company produces glasses inspired by mountains in five states: Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado and Vermont. 

 Take a look at its products at NorthDrinkware.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved. 

