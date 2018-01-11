Portland band Blitzen Trapper makes music video for 'Dance with Me'

Portland-based band Blitzen Trapper recently released a new music video for the hit song, "Dance with Me.”

If you pay close attention while watching, you will spot MORE’s Molly Riehl.

Molly not only appears in the video, she also caught up with Blitzen Trapper’s drummer, Brian Koch, and award-winning director, Brad Burke, about his inspiration behind the video.

"Dance with We" is part of Blitzen Trapper's "Wild and Reckless" album, which came out in November.

Watch the full video for the song on YouTube.

