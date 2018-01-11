Not bad at all: Knot Bad creations make local man famous on social media

Knot Bad crochet is keeping Portland weird with quirky cute creations that have taken the internet by storm.

Vincent Green-Hite is the man behind dozens of adorable items made of yarn.

His specialty is Amigurumi, the Japanese art of knitted/crocheted stuffed animals.

Vincent has only been making creatures for the past two years, but he’s garnered a huge following on Instagram.

While Vincent learned his crochet skills from YouTube, he will soon be teaching classes for others interested in the art.

Vincent doesn’t sell his creations, he makes a living by making patterns for yard companies.

He also provides all his patterns for free online, you can find them on his website.

