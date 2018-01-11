Former assistant wrestling coach in Astoria, Beaverton convicted of sex abuse

A man who worked as an assistant wrestling coach at Astoria High School and Beaverton High School was convicted on charges including first-degree sex abuse involving a teen girl in 2005.

Gary Salvador Medina, 42, was arrested in February 2017.

Police said the victim was a 15-year-old girl when the abuse occurred in 2005. Medina was 30 years old and an assistant wrestling coach at Astoria High School at the time.

Investigators said the abuse did not occur in connection with Medina’s job at the school and his contact with the victim was formed outside the school environment.

At the time of his arrest last year, Medina worked as an assistant wrestling coach and instructional assistant at Beaverton High School and was living in Portland. He was arrested at the school.

A district spokesperson said Medina began working for the Beaverton School District in October 2016.

“We have no information at this point that would suggest that Mr. Medina's association with either school was for the purpose of forming relationships with underage students," according to an Astoria Police Department spokesman in February 2017.

Following a trial, a judge found Medina guilty this week on charges of first-degree sex abuse, third-degree rape and unlawful sexual penetration.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 16.

