Goodwill employee discovers urn, ashes in suitcase donated in Vancouver

A Vancouver Goodwill employee got a big surprise when she opened a small suitcase and found what looked like human ashes.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers were notified Sunday that an urn had been dropped off with a bunch of other donations at the Goodwill on Fourth Plain Boulevard.

Dale Emanuel with Goodwill told FOX 12 a brand-new employee had been sorting through items when she found a little suitcase with the inscription “Michelle Miller” on it with the human remains inside.

Officers believe someone may have accidentally donated it., and now they are hoping someone out there will recognize it and will help reunite the urn with family members.

Emanuel said it was an emotional moment when that employee discovered the urn, and the company now wants to help bring some peace to family members who might be missing it.

“If we can make someone feel good, especially a donor, who has been supporting us, is a really wonderful thing,” Emanuel told FOX 12.

She added that although it is rare, Goodwill does at times receive urns in donations bins. When it does happen, it is standard procedure for Goodwill employees to notify police.

Officials with the Vancouver Police Department said they do not have any leads in this case so far. Anyone that may be able to help is asked to call the police.

