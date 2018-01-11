Downed tree in Hillsboro knocks out power, blocks traffic - KPTV - FOX 12

Downed tree in Hillsboro knocks out power, blocks traffic

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A large tree came crashing down in Hillsboro Thursday afternoon, taking out power lines and blocking a road.

The 65-foot tree fell at Southeast Walnut and First Avenue, sending Hillsboro city crews and police scrambling to clear the mess and get traffic through the area.

Officials with the Hillsboro School district confirmed to FOX 12 that a district school bus was hit by the falling tree. District officials said it was a full bus but that only two students received minor injuries.

The students were checked out by emergency personnel at the scene and taken home by their parents.

City officials are advising drivers to avoid the area while public works crews clear the debris.

Witnesses told FOX 12 large wind gusts blew down the tree, sending it down in a huge crash.

“We just looked over, just at the moment, and all of the sudden the just tree started going,” Richard Ducharme said. “And it went down through the lines and it was just, ‘Crash! Boom!’ And we’re like 'Oh my God, the lines didn’t break and the electricity isn’t off!'"

Some PGE customers were affected but power was back on around 6:30 p.m.

