Crowd gathers in Salem to protest natural gas pipeline proposed for Coos Bay

A crowd gathered in Salem on Thursday to protest a natural gas pipeline proposed for Coos Bay.

Anti-fossil fuels activists argue the pipeline, along with an export facility, would be a large source of greenhouse gas emissions and would hurt the environment.

The Jordan Cove LNG Terminal is being considered in Coos Bay on the southern Oregon coast and would include a 230-mile Pacific Connector Pipeline.

Protesters in Salem on Thursday urged Gov. Kate Brown to put an end to the proposal.

Supporters of the project argue that gas in well-engineered projects to replace coal is beneficial in reducing air pollution.

A spokesman for the pipeline said the project has received approval for an air permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

