Oregon Air National Guardsman missing, car found in Sellwood

Family and friends of a missing Oregon Air National Guardsman are holding out hope that he will be found safe very soon.

Martin Nance, 49, was last heard from on Saturday. His sister Lisa Verber said she spoke with him then about his upcoming guard drill day on Sunday.

"He said he was going to go to his guard drill on Sunday, I thought nothing of it, until I got the call that he never showed up,” Verber said.

She says she tried to call him but his phone went to straight to voicemail. A missing person report was filed with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Nance’s car was found in the Sellwood neighborhood. Verber said her brother’s phone was found inside the car.

Nothing where the car was found points to foul play, and the sheriff's office reported there is no information at this time leading deputies to believe he is in danger, but Verber said his disappearance is very odd and out of character.

"This is something that is completely unlike him,” Verber said.

Nance has been a part of the Oregon Air National Guard for more than 30 years. In that time, she said he has never missed a drill weekend.

Since he disappeared, several friends and guard members have canvased the area where his car was found. They’ve handed out over 400 missing person fliers to homes and businesses in the area.

"We don't know exactly where to go next and we need any kind of clue that leads us to the next spot,” Verber said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

