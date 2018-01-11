Two children die of flu in Oregon

Two children have died from the flu in Oregon, both younger than 10.

Oregon Health Authority spokesman Jonathan Modie says one child died in December and the other in early January. One was younger than 5.

He declined to say where the children lived.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season is severe this winter, with 14 pediatric deaths as of the last week of December.

In Oregon, labs have confirmed nearly 6,000 cases this season. It runs from October to April.

The two pediatric deaths in Oregon equal the state's total from the last three winters combined.

Southwest Washington state has also been hit hard.

Health authorities in Clark County, Washington on Thursday asked people with flu symptoms to call their doctor before coming to the emergency room to reduce crowding.

