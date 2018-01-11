Winterhawks forward Kieffer Bellows returns from Junior Worlds with Bronze

From Buffalo to Portland, Winterhawks forward Kieffer Bellows returns to the ice with a bronze medal after his record-setting performance at the World Junior Championship.

Bellows was back on the Veterans Memorial Coliseum ice as the Winterhawks prepare for four of their next five matches in the comforts of their home nest.

Bellows closed his World Juniors run with a two-goal performance in the United States' bronze medal win over the Czech Republic last Friday in Buffalo, New York. He set a new U.S. tournament record with nine goals, breaking the old goal scoring mark set by NHL legend, Jeremy Roenick back in 1989.

The 19-year-old was drafted 16th overall two years ago by the New York Islanders.

Bellows father is former NHL Canadian star, Brian Bellows, but let's not forget about the love of mom.

"My first time home was right after the tournament and I just tried to catch up with my family. Obviously my dad was proud of me but so was my whole family," said Bellows. "I obviously looked up to my dad and he had a big influence in my life but my mom too she was always there supporting me, she was there the whole time. It was pretty special to share another moment like that with them."

Bellows and the Winterhawks are in Kennewick on Friday then host Seattle on Saturday night.

