Portland Thorns trade midfielder Allie Long, acquire forward Caitlin Foord

Midfielder Allie Long has been traded to Seattle, and in return, the Portland Thorns FC received the rights to Australian forward Caitlin Foord.

The announcement was made on Thursday. Thorns also acquire a 2020 conditional natural second-round draft pick from Seattle Reign FC.

In Long's five seasons with the Thorns, she appeared in 100 matches, recording 30 goals and 13 assists. She helped the Thorns win two NWSL Championships in 2013 and 2017, and an NWSL Shield in 2016.

Long was also a NWSL Best XI selection in 2015 and 2016, and was named to the NWSL Second XI in 2014.

Foord played for Sky Blue FC from 2013 to 2015, recording three assists in 46 appearances and earning NWSL Second XI recognition in 2013. During her time as a member of the Australia Women's National Team, Foord earned 57 caps, tallying 10 goals.

Foord has also appeared in two FIFA Women's World Cups in 2011 and 2015, as well as the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“Caitlin is one of the most explosive and exciting players in the world,” said Thorns FC head coach Mark Parsons. “She has the ability to create and finish in various ways. Her enthusiasm and tireless work rate on both sides of the ball will bring a new dimension to our team.”

