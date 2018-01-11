Tree falls on parked car in Milwaukie, no injuries reported

A tree fell and landed on a parked car in Milwaukie Thursday afternoon, according to Clackamas Fire.

The 60 to 80-foot tree fell across and blocked Rose Street. It knocked down power lines and landed on a parked car.

Portland General Electric crews responded to the scene to fix the downed power lines.

Clackamas Fire said no injuries were reported.

