Tree falls on parked car in Milwaukie, no injuries reported

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -

A tree fell and landed on a parked car in Milwaukie Thursday afternoon, according to Clackamas Fire.

The 60 to 80-foot tree fell across and blocked Rose Street. It knocked down power lines and landed on a parked car.

Portland General Electric crews responded to the scene to fix the downed power lines.

Clackamas Fire said no injuries were reported.

