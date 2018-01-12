Fire burns building at quarry in east Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire burns building at quarry in east Vancouver

Firefighters responded to a fire in a building located at the former Pacific Rock Products quarry Thursday night.

Vancouver Fire said crews were called to the quarry, located at 18208 Southeast 1st Street, just before 8 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from a building. The fire was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

