Portland police investigating serious crash on I-84, man hospitalized

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning after a serious crash on Interstate 84 in east Portland.

Just after midnight, police responded to a reported single vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 84 near Exit 9.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the white Honda Civic involved in the crash and members of the public administering CPR to a man.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene to provide the man medical aid before he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The man sustained serious life-threatening injuries and investigators believe he was the lone occupant of the Civic.

Police temporarily closed the crash scene to investigate.

The cause of the crash is unknown and the man’s identity was not released.

