Police: Armed man robs NE Portland tavern, gets away

Late Thursday night, a man with a gun robbed a tavern in northeast Portland and now officers are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

At 10:49 p.m., police responded to a reported robbery at the Top of the Hill Tavern, located at 9252 Northeast Glisan Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the suspect entered the tavern and demanded money while displaying a firearm.

Police said the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but did not locate him.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s who is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build.

Police did not have any surveillance images to release.

No one was reported injured in the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact detectives at 503-823-0405.

