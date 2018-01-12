On the Go with Joe at Portland Bridal Show

For those in the Portland metro area who may be saying wedding vows this year, the Portland Bridal Show has everything you may need for the big day.More >
For those in the Portland metro area who may be saying wedding vows this year, the Portland Bridal Show has everything you may need for the big day.More >
In Russia, the start of the new year was Jan. 14 until 1918. To mark the old tradition, a celebratory show will take place at Portland’s Star Theater Saturday.More >
In Russia, the start of the new year was Jan. 14 until 1918. To mark the old tradition, a celebratory show will take place at Portland’s Star Theater Saturday.More >
For its 58th year, the Portland Boat Show is back in town Wednesday through Sunday.More >
For its 58th year, the Portland Boat Show is back in town Wednesday through Sunday.More >
If you would like to find a few bargains but don’t want to leave the comfort of home, Goodwill may have just what you need.More >
If you would like to find a few bargains but don’t want to leave the comfort of home, Goodwill may have just what you need.More >
Anyone looking for a way to mix up their workout may find that a new obstacle course training center may be just what they need.More >
Anyone looking for a way to mix up their workout may find that a new obstacle course training center may be just what they need.More >
A New Year’s diet we can all get behind: healthy ice cream. UpStar Ice Cream just launched in the last two months in Portland and started in Gabby Sanders and Chris Spencer’s apartment with an ice cream maker.More >
A New Year’s diet we can all get behind: healthy ice cream. UpStar Ice Cream just launched in the last two months in Portland and started in Gabby Sanders and Chris Spencer’s apartment with an ice cream maker.More >
A restaurant full of soul in Portland gives back to the community already, but has a big year ahead.More >
A restaurant full of soul in Portland gives back to the community already, but has a big year ahead.More >
A man from Foster reported missing Thursday morning was found safe a few hours after the Linn County's Sheriff Office was called about his unknown whereabouts.More >
A man from Foster reported missing Thursday morning was found safe a few hours after the Linn County's Sheriff Office was called about his unknown whereabouts.More >
The start of 2018 means resolutions, and one of the most popular is to get in shape. For people looking for a good workout, there’s a place to feel the burn in southeast Portland.More >
The start of 2018 means resolutions, and one of the most popular is to get in shape. For people looking for a good workout, there’s a place to feel the burn in southeast Portland.More >
In southeast Portland, there’s a place that combines two things the city is known for: biking and coffee. And the organization behind the business also supports local youth.More >
In southeast Portland, there’s a place that combines two things the city is known for: biking and coffee. And the organization behind the business also supports local youth.More >
A loyal dog named Cathleen walked nearly 40 miles in search of her previous owners who made the difficult decision of giving her away.More >
A loyal dog named Cathleen walked nearly 40 miles in search of her previous owners who made the difficult decision of giving her away.More >
Oregon Health Authority spokesman Jonathan Modie says one child died in December and the other in early January.More >
Oregon Health Authority spokesman Jonathan Modie says one child died in December and the other in early January.More >
Mexico -- long a destination for world-class museums, archeological sites and beach resorts -- now has five states tagged with the US State Department's most severe travel warning.More >
Mexico -- long a destination for world-class museums, archeological sites and beach resorts -- now has five states tagged with the US State Department's most severe travel warning.More >
A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman died within days of finding out she had the flu.More >
A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman died within days of finding out she had the flu.More >
A Gresham father says his two-year-old daughter was poked by a hypodermic needle while riding a MAX train.More >
A Gresham father says his two-year-old daughter was poked by a hypodermic needle while riding a MAX train.More >
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.More >
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.More >
The flu is hitting people hard in the Northwest and local emergency rooms are overcrowded and just trying to keep up.More >
The flu is hitting people hard in the Northwest and local emergency rooms are overcrowded and just trying to keep up.More >
They describe themselves as activists and defenders of human rights, but now a Polk County couple is under arrest, charged with horrific abuse involving a teenage girl.More >
They describe themselves as activists and defenders of human rights, but now a Polk County couple is under arrest, charged with horrific abuse involving a teenage girl.More >
A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning after a serious crash on Interstate 84 in east Portland.More >
A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning after a serious crash on Interstate 84 in east Portland.More >
A 65-year-old man from Beaverton was killed in a car crash Thursday night, Oregon State Police reported Friday morning.More >
A 65-year-old man from Beaverton was killed in a car crash Thursday night, Oregon State Police reported Friday morning.More >