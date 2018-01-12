On the Go with Joe at Portland Bridal Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Portland Bridal Show

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

For those in the Portland metro area who may be saying wedding vows this year, the Portland Bridal Show has everything you may need for the big day.

The show is this weekend at the Oregon Convention Center

Since 1979, the Portland Bridal Show has featured wedding professionals, from venue representatives to photographers, ready to help brides plan their walk down the aisle and the rest of their wedding day.

Anyone interested in learning more about the event can visit PortlandBridalShow.com.

