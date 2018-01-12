Sheriff: Linn Co. woman charged with stealing at least $43K from her grandmother

A loyal dog named Cathleen walked nearly 40 miles in search of her previous owners who made the difficult decision of giving her away.More >
Oregon Health Authority spokesman Jonathan Modie says one child died in December and the other in early January.More >
Mexico -- long a destination for world-class museums, archeological sites and beach resorts -- now has five states tagged with the US State Department's most severe travel warning.More >
A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman died within days of finding out she had the flu.More >
A Gresham father says his two-year-old daughter was poked by a hypodermic needle while riding a MAX train.More >
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.More >
The flu is hitting people hard in the Northwest and local emergency rooms are overcrowded and just trying to keep up.More >
They describe themselves as activists and defenders of human rights, but now a Polk County couple is under arrest, charged with horrific abuse involving a teenage girl.More >
A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning after a serious crash on Interstate 84 in east Portland.More >
A 65-year-old man from Beaverton was killed in a car crash Thursday night, Oregon State Police reported Friday morning.More >
