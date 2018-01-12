Beaverton man killed on Highway 101 in Tillamook Co. crash

A 65-year-old man from Beaverton was killed in a car crash in Tillamook County Thursday night, Oregon State Police reported Friday morning.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Cloverdale.

OSP said a silver 2005 BMW 325Ci was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when it left the roadway near mile post 89.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Carl E. Matthews, died at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.

At the crash site, Highway 101 was partially closed for about 3.5 hours following the crash. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Nestucca Fire and Rescue and the Tillamook County Medical Examiner.

OSP said speed, alcohol use and marijuana use are being investigated as possible contributing factors for the crash.

