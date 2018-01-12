Reward offered for information in unsolved Vancouver murder

The December shooting death of a 23-year-old Vancouver man remains unsolved, and as of Friday morning authorities are offering a reward for the public’s help.

The Vancouver Police Department, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking the public for information in the death of Vincent R. Trevino.

On Dec. 30, Trevino was found dead in Vancouver from multiple gunshot wounds after police responded to reports of shots fired in the 12500 block of Northeast 28th Street.

His death is being investigated by detectives as a homicide.

Anyone who may have information related to Trevino’s death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

A person who provides information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest can be rewarded up to $2,500.

How to submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823.

Call 503-823-HELP (4357).

