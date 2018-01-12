I-84 to be shut down overnight Friday in Portland area for installation of new signs

Interstate 84 will be shut down overnight Friday in the Portland area for the installation of new signs.

The closure includes both directions of the highway between Interstate 5 and Interstate 205, as well as all on-ramps and off-ramps in that area.

The full closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and all lanes are scheduled to re-open by 6 a.m. Saturday. Single lane closures and some ramp closures on I-84 will start as early as 8 p.m. Friday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation will be installing electronic signs intended to make driving through the area safer and more efficient. It’s part of ODOT’s “Real Time” project.

The signs will feature advisory speeds based on current driving conditions and traffic, as well as details about crashes, road work and travel time estimates to certain destinations.

The overnight closure includes the ramp to I-84 eastbound from the Morrison Bridge and the OMSI-Central Eastside Industrial District off-ramp from I-5 north.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. For more information, go to tripcheck.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.