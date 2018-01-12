Portland police investigating shooting near 22nd and W. Burnside; woman hospitalized

Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and West Burnside Street.

Officers responded to a shooting report at 11:32 a.m. Friday.

A 19-year-old was found at the scene with a leg wound. The woman was taken to a Portland hospital by ambulance for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers searched for a suspect in the area of Northwest Irving to Burnside streets, between Northwest 21st and 24th avenues.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s with a thin build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and red underwear.

Portland Police investigating at the Victorian Apartments on NW Burnside & 22nd Pl after someone was shot in the leg, search for suspect underway. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/vJnqxARUoW — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) January 12, 2018

A possible motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact assault detectives at 503-823-0400.

