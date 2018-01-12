MORE catches up with 'Portland's Funniest Person' JoAnn Schinderle

JoAnn Schinderle is a funny person, so funny she’s the best in the city.

In November, Willamette Week named JoAnn as Portland’s Funniest Person.

JoAnn recently talked to MORE about her comedy: She originally started in improv but was told by a friend she was better a standup, so she shifted her career.

She also scored some national airtime in the past year: she was in a 2017 Super Bowl commercial.

She has an upcoming "Yolks and Jokes" comedy brunch at The Lamp Restaurant and Lounge, inside Portland’s Aladdin Theater. The event begins at noon Saturday.

Had a lovey morning chatting with @StephKralevich on #KPTV about comedy & Saturday’s upcoming Yolks & Jokes Show at The Lamp (attached to @aladdintheater) 1.13 / 1pm joke time! #portlandcomedy pic.twitter.com/yDlYML0MQU — JoAnn Schinderle (@joannlizabeth) January 11, 2018

Learn more about JoAnn on her website.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.