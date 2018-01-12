MORE catches up with 'Portland's Funniest Person' JoAnn Schinder - KPTV - FOX 12


MORE catches up with 'Portland's Funniest Person' JoAnn Schinderle

By Stephanie Kralevich, More Good Day Oregon Host
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

JoAnn Schinderle is a funny person, so funny she’s the best in the city.

In November, Willamette Week named JoAnn as Portland’s Funniest Person

JoAnn recently talked to MORE about her comedy: She originally started in improv but was told by a friend she was better a standup, so she shifted her career.

She also scored some national airtime in the past year: she was in a 2017 Super Bowl commercial.

She has an upcoming "Yolks and Jokes" comedy brunch at The Lamp Restaurant and Lounge, inside Portland’s Aladdin Theater. The event begins at noon Saturday.

Learn more about JoAnn on her website.

