Food with Compton soul and taste arrives in Portland

Two former gang members from Compton were flung into celebrity chef status, thanks to their mouth-watering meals and social media savvy. And now the pair and their food have made it to Portland.

Trap Kitchen is the brainchild of Chef Spank and Sous Chef News, who decided to change their lives by joining the culinary world.

Originally a catering venture through social media, Trap Kitchen’s food has gotten rave reviews from Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and the Kardashians – just to name a few famous fans.

Now, Trap Kitchen’s physical location is at 8523 Southeast Stark Street.

MORE’s Molly Riehl checked the spot out, and of course had a taste of the food.

Check out more of Trap Kitchen’s story and its menu on its website.

