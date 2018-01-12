Nevada inmate extradited to Oregon to face murder charge in 2015 Rocky Butte death

An inmate in Nevada has been extradited to Oregon to face a murder charge in connection with the death of a man found off a cliff at Rocky Butte in 2015.

Avonte T. Armstead, 22, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Thursday. He was arraigned on the charge of murder Friday morning.

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Armstead on one count of murder on Sept. 14, 2017 for the death of 22-year-old Irvin I. Batalla.

Batalla was found at the base of a cliff at Rocky Butte in Portland the evening of July 7, 2015. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators initially said Batalla’s cause of death was blunt force trauma, but his manner of death was undetermined.

Detectives said the subsequent investigation led them to believe Armstead had killed Batalla.

Armstead said he did not know Batalla, according to court documents filed Friday.

No other details, including a possible motive, have been released in the case.

Court documents show Armstead’s criminal history since he was 18 years old includes three felony convictions, five misdemeanors and eight probation violations. Those convictions include charges of trespassing, theft, third-degree sex abuse and interfering with a peace officer.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge Friday and his trial was set for Feb. 2.

Armstead had been booked into the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in May 2016 on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, according to the jail’s website.

