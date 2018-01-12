Sheriff's office identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting outside Sherwood

A Tigard man was pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting in a Sherwood-area field.

A 911 caller reported someone driving erratically in an open field off Southwest Roy Rogers Road near Scholls-Sherwood Road at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The truck in question crashed into a tree in the field shortly after a Sherwood Police Department officer arrived at the scene, according to investigators, who also noted that the suspect in the vehicle fired multiple times then went deeper into the property.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene, along with other backup units and members of the the inter-agency Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and the Crisis Negotiation Unit.

Law enforcement blocked off roads in the area for the investigation. Deputies initially called it a "tactical situation."

#PDXtraffic: Deputies, assisted by @SherwoodPolice, are working a tactical situation in the area of Roy Rogers & Scholls-Sherwood. Traffic affected, avoid the area.

?? https://t.co/ZypkMIU7oS pic.twitter.com/TL3HgKmSdC — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) January 12, 2018

Around 3:30 p.m., members of the Tactical Negotiations Team made contact with the suspect in the field. Video from Air 12 showed a confrontation involving an armored vehicle and the suspect in the truck. Deputies said the incident became an officer-involved shooting.

WATCH: Air 12 video shows armored vehicle & suspect driving truck. This is now an officer involved shooting. Traffic nearby is crazy due to multiple road blocks. @fox12oregon @WCSheriff #sherwood @SherwoodPolice pic.twitter.com/TTkmduoqFs — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) January 13, 2018

Deputies and officers at the scene attempted life-saving measures but the suspect was pronounced dead. Investigators said an AR-style rifle was recovered from inside the pickup, and there were no reports of injuries to law enforcement personnel at the scene.

Around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff's office identified the suspect in the incident as 54-year-old Remi Sabbe of Tigard. Records show Sabbe has been cited for DUII multiple times in the past, including arrests in 2006 and 2014 in Washington County, as well as violations in Multnomah and Linn counties.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Team, Washington County District Attorney's Office, Washington County Medical Examiner, and Washington County forensics technicians responded to the scene.

The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave as per department protocol and will be identified at a later time.

Laurel Ridge Middle School had dismissed students on time, but some buses were delayed and returned to school due to the police activity. Students on those buses were held inside the school, their parents were notified and the doors were locked until the incident ended, according to administrators.

