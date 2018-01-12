Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Sherwood-area field - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Sherwood-area field

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) -

A suspect was pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting in a Sherwood-area field. 

A 911 caller reported someone driving erratically in an open field off Southwest Roy Rogers Road near Scholls-Sherwood Road at around 2 p.m. Friday. 

The truck in question crashed into a tree in the field shortly after a Sherwood Police Department officer arrived at the scene, according to investigators.

The officer then reported hearing shots believed to have been fired by the driver.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene, along with other backup units, including armored vehicles.

Video from Air 12 showed a confrontation involving an armored vehicle and the suspect in the truck. Deputies said the incident became an officer-involved shooting. 

Deputies confirmed the suspect was pronounced dead. There were no reports of injuries to law enforcement personnel at the scene. 

No other details were immediately released. 

Law enforcement blocked off roads in the area for the investigation. Deputies initially called it a "tactical situation."

Laurel Ridge Middle School had dismissed students on time, but some buses were delayed and returned to school due to the police activity. Students on those buses were held inside the school, their parents were notified and the doors were locked until the incident ended, according to administrators. 

