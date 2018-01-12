Tigard police investigating second recent stranger danger case

Police in Tigard are investigating a second case of stranger danger in recent weeks following an incident Thursday afternoon.

According to officials with the Tigard-Tualatin School District, a student from Templeton Elementary School was walking home in the area of Inez Street and 93rd Avenue around 2:35 p.m. when she was approached by a man driving a white van with tinted windows.

The student reported that the man asked if she wanted a ride. She said the man stayed in the driver's seat and talked to her through the passenger side window.

The girl ran home and reported the incident to her parents, who contacted Tigard police.

Student Macy Petrocchi said she was "genuinely concerned" over the incident, adding her family has often talked about what to do in such a situation.

“I’ve always been taught to avoid strangers and to avoid people I don’t know,” Petrocchi told FOX 12. “Kind of the whole stranger danger situation and just if someone does come up to me, go find an adult or parent or something like that.”

Investigators said there were possible similarities to another incident earlier this month that happened near Katherine Street and 125th Avenue. However, officers could not confirm that the two incidents were connected.

School officials are asking parents to talk with their students about safety.

Anyone who may have seen a vehicle like the one described by police is asked to call the Tigard Police Department tip line at 503-718-2677. Tips can also be shared by email at tips@tigard-or.gov.

