Governor's office: Zinke reconsiders drilling off Oregon Coast

Governor's office: Zinke reconsiders drilling off Oregon Coast

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

A spokesman for Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says Interior Secretary Zinke has agreed to consider exempting Oregon from the Trump administration's offshore drilling plan.

Spokesman Bryan Hockaday says this happened after Brown spoke on the phone with Zinke on Friday at Brown's request.

Brown asked for the same consideration for the Oregon Coast as was given Florida, which was exempted from the offshore drilling plan after the Republican governor complained.

Hockaday said Zinke agreed with concerns about the economic risks that offshore drilling could bring to Oregon, and committed to work with Brown and visit the state as part of a process to consider exempting Oregon from the offshore drilling plan.

Reporting by Andrew Selsky

