PAW Team, Banfield vets offer free pet clinic

A local non-profit teamed up with Banfield Pet Hospital Friday to help pets whose owners can't afford it.

Portland Animal Welfare, along with 26 veterinary team members from Banfield, offered care to 30 pets belonging to people who are either homeless or living in extreme poverty.

They gave free wellness exams, vaccinations and care for flea and tick prevention, among other things. They also gave away pet supplies and offered free pet licensing.

Kara Klepinger, Client & Volunteer Coordinator for PAW, said the people bringing in their pets Friday were very appreciative of the service.

“So much gratitude. Vet care is so expensive, and it shouldn't be a reason why someone has to let go of their beloved animal,” she told FOX 12. “So, being able to keep that human bond alive is what we do here at PAW Team.”

Klepinger noted that the organization offers weekly clinics for qualified clients. For more information on the group’s services, please visit PAWTeam.org.

