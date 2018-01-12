Bonamici, Multnomah Co. leaders talk opioid crisis

Leaders from Multnomah County met with Rep. Suzanne Bonamici Friday to talk about the opioid crisis.

Health care providers, the Multnomah County sheriff, the Multnomah County district attorney and people in recovery shared their thoughts on what needs to be done to deal with the crisis.

Bonamici told FOX 12 the opioid crisis impacts people from all walks of life and all over the state.

“It's not an urban issue or rural issue or suburban issue. It is a problem everywhere,” she said. “It not only comes from the use of prescription drugs but also illegal drugs like heroin and fentanyl.”

Bonamici said learning how the crisis impacts kids in schools was surprising. She is supporting several bills that would address the crisis and opposes a repeal of the affordable care act.

Friday’s discussion was the third Bonamici has held, following previous events in Clatsop and Yamhill counties. Her office reported that there are future events scheduled in Columbia and Washington counties.

