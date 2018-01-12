Portland business owner from Haiti shocked by alleged Trump comments

In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Some local Haitian immigrants are speaking out after President Donald Trump allegedly used derogatory language to describe African countries and Haiti.

Mathilde Wilson and her family moved to Portland four years ago, and she never thought she’d hear the president say what he is accused of saying about Haiti.

Wilson runs a food cart at the Portland Mercado in southeast Portland called Mathilde’s Kitchen offering Haitian food.

She was born in Haiti, where she and her husband eventually started a non-profit organization to help young children.

Her family moved to Portland so their kids could attend better schools.

They’ve always felt welcome here, but after reports came out Thursday claiming Trump called Haiti an “s***hole” country, Wilson was shocked and hurt.

“For a president to call a country, a nation, with that name, I find it’s way, way, way outrageous. And that hurt, that hurt because that portrays Haitians the way they are not,” she told FOX 12. “As Haitians, we may be poor, but we have a lot of quality. We contribute a lot to the world. We contribute a lot to the country where I am right now.”

After the earthquake in Haiti eight years ago today, Wilson and her family were also on the streets doing basic first aid to anyone who needed help.

In a tweet Friday, Trump called the language he used Thursday “tough” but denied using the term “s***hole” while meeting with lawmakers about immigration policies.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

