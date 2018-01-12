Washougal women sentenced to work release for death of dog found in freezing garage

Two Washougal women were sentenced to participate in a work release program in connection with the death of a dog found in a freezing garage.

Skylar Stevens and her mother Melissa Stevens were sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last month to the charge of second-degree animal cruelty.

They were arrested in January 2017 after a family member reported finding their 6-year-old pit bull named Frantic freezing and malnourished in an attached garage, according to court documents.

The dog was on a cold cement floor covered in waste with a water bowl that was frozen solid, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states a necropsy revealed there was no sign of food in the dog’s stomach or digestive track.

In court Friday, Melissa Stevens said, “I don’t believe my daughter purposely did anything.” Skylar told the judge Friday she didn’t have anything to say.

Melissa Stevens was sentenced to 30 days of work release, while Skylar Stevens received 45 days.

If they fail to comply with the conditions of their sentences, they will be sentenced to time in jail.

