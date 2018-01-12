Police investigating bank robbery in Milwaukie

Police in Milwaukie are searching for a suspect in a Friday afternoon bank robbery.

Officers responded to the Bank of the West location at 11050 SE McLoughlin Blvd around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a robbery.

Witnesses told police the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money but did not show a weapon or threaten to harm anyone.

The witnesses said the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers searched the area around the bank but could not find anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Police describe the suspect as a man with noticeable pock marks on his face standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall with a medium build. Security images show he was wearing a long blue sweatshirt, a dark-colored beanie, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to call the Milwaukie Police Department at 503-786-7500.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.