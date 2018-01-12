Woman sideswiped by suspect during police chase in Gladstone area: 'That was such a flash'

A woman is speaking out after being sideswiped by a suspect during a police chase through Gladstone on Wednesday.

Linda Tindle says she was sitting at the light on McLoughlin Boulevard and Gloucester Street around 4:00 p.m. when all of the sudden she saw a bunch of flashing lights headed in her direction.

"That was such a flash," Tindle said.

Oregon City Police were chasing after a stolen black 2017 Audi. They say the Audi sideswiped Tindle's pickup.

"I just was like, 'ugh, am I dreaming, is it over?'" Tindle said. "My car got sideswiped. I was still sitting there in shock thinking I was going to get a head-on collision from somebody."

She showed FOX 12 the damage to her vehicle. The force from the collision was so strong that glass was embedded in the passenger window and a shard of glass from the passenger side mirror was stuck in the door frame.

"He took the mirror off and just (ground) the glass into the window," Tindle said.

Oregon City Police say they were chasing after Robert Joseph Young, 29, of Milwaukie, who was driving a stolen Audi SUV with another woman in the passenger seat.

Police say after Young hit Tindle, he made a U-turn and then hit an Oregon City Police patrol car.

The stolen Audi eventually stopped, and Young and his passenger were found on Byron Drive.

Young was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on several charges. He's expected to be back in court on January 19. The passenger in the stolen car was released at the scene.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.