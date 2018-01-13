Gresham teen missing since New Year's Day found safe

A Gresham teen who ran away from home Jan. 1 has been found safe, police said early Wednesday morning.

On Jan. 13, officers asked for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Dylan Gibson, a white boy standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 143 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Case workers with the Oregon Department of Human Services said Gibson suffers from a previous traumatic brain injury that lets him function at a 13-year-old level but leaves him with other underlying conditions which require supervision.

Police did not release any other details about locating Gibson.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.