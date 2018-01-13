Police searching for missing and endangered Gresham teen - KPTV - FOX 12

Police searching for missing and endangered Gresham teen

Dylan Gibson (Gresham Police Dept.) Dylan Gibson (Gresham Police Dept.)
Police in Gresham are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who ran away from home on January 1.

Officers described 13-year-old Dylan Gibson as a white boy standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 143 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Case workers with the Oregon Department of Human Services said Gibson suffers from a previous traumatic brain injury that lets him function at a 13-year-old level but leaves him with other underlying conditions which require supervision.

Anyone with information on the location of 13-year-old Dylan Gibson is asked to call 911.

