Police searching for missing and endangered Gresham teen

Police in Gresham are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who ran away from home on January 1.

Officers described 13-year-old Dylan Gibson as a white boy standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 143 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Case workers with the Oregon Department of Human Services said Gibson suffers from a previous traumatic brain injury that lets him function at a 13-year-old level but leaves him with other underlying conditions which require supervision.

Anyone with information on the location of 13-year-old Dylan Gibson is asked to call 911.

