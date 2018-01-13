Two Portland officers injured after drunk driver crashes into patrol car

A crash on Interstate 5 northbound injured two Portland Police Officers just south of the Interstate Bridge.

Police say just after 12:45 a.m. Saturday, an officer and a sergeant responded to a report of a car blocking the right, northbound lane, and a possible drunk driver.

They arrested a man for driving under the influence, and as the officer and sergeant waited for a tow truck, another driver crashed into one of the police cars.

The officer and sergeant were both taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The sergeant was released later Saturday morning. The officer will be released later in the day.

Police said no one else was hurt.

The driver involved in the crash that injured the officer and sergeant was identified as 53-year-old Ken Thomas Neely. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of two counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, and DUII.

Police said the driver involved in the initial incident and a third driver, who nearly crashed into another officer, were charged with DUII. Their names have not been released.

Police closed I-5 northbound while they investigate, and diverted traffic at Jantzen beach.

